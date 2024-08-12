Companies / Energy

Baptism of fire for new Sasol CEO

12 August 2024 - 08:56
UPDATED 12 August 2024 - 23:00
by Jacqueline Mackenzie and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Sasol flagged a hefty drop in annual profit on Monday, blaming more than R55bn in writedown charges and handing newly appointed CEO Simon Baloyi a baptism of fire.

The petrochemical giant, the biggest corporate taxpayer in SA, said in a trading update that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June were expected to be 59%-77% lower at R12.28-R21.95.

Core HEPS are expected to be R35.03-R43.62, or 9%-27% lower than a year ago. Core profit, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), are expected to decline by 2%-17% to R54.7bn-R64.7bn.

Earnings for the year were affected by notable noncash adjustments, including a net loss of R55.8bn after tax on remeasurement items mainly due to impairments. These include Chemicals America ethane value chain (alcohols, alumina, ethylene oxide, ethylene glycols and associated shared assets) cash generating unit (CGU) of R45.5bn and Chemicals Africa’s polyethylene, chlor-alkali & polyvinyl chloride and wax value chain CGUs of R3.9bn.

The impairments were primarily driven by external conditions, including prolonged softer market pricing and outlook, Sasol said.

They include an impairment at Secunda liquid fuels refinery CGU of R5.7bn and derecognition of a deferred tax asset to the value of R15.3bn, mainly relating to assessed loss carried forward on its Chemicals America operations, which are not anticipated to be used and unrealised gains of R4.7bn on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities, and valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts.

CEO Simon Baloyi. Picture: SUPPLIED
As a result, Sasol expects to report a basic loss per share of R68.82-R71.48 compared with the previous year’s basic earnings per share of R14.

The group said these factors were partially offset by the stronger oil price in rand, improved refining margins and higher sales volumes. Additionally, Sasol’s stronger operational performance in the fourth quarter contributed to a stronger second-half performance.

The profit warning signals difficulties at Sasol. Its giant Secunda plant is its biggest money-spinner and its biggest headache. Baloyi, who took the helm two months ago, will face investors later this month hoping to convince them that Sasol can deliver on its ambitious decarbonisation targets while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment and maintaining profitability.

“We don’t think such a sustained negative price cycle is sustainable. Either projects will be cancelled and supply removed, or demand will recover,” said Graham York, an analyst at Standard Bank Securities in a note to clients. “Potential catalysts? — we expect incoming CEO Baloyi to focus on the interventions, streamlining of ops and strategic outlook for the business.”

The share price of SA’s biggest private sector carbon emitter, ended 1.33% softer at R128.50. It has been a dramatic fall from grace for a stock that fetched north of R600 just a decade ago.

Standard Bank expects the share price to reach R550 in future, based on its models about earnings forecasts and assumed valuation multiples, according to the note. /With Andrew Linder

Update: August 12 2024
This story has been updated with new information.

Sasol’s Secunda plant gets emissions reprieve

But environment group warns deviation from established regulations opens door to other polluters seeking to avoid compliance
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sasol appeals decision to set aside maximum gas price

Group says it hopes different court will rule in its favour
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sasol coal exports rise after ‘slight’ improvement at Transnet

Despite marginal uptick in rail performance, petrochemical company is still experiencing supply chain constraints
Companies
3 weeks ago

