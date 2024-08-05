TotalEnergies’ gas projects exit a ‘disaster’, says HCI CEO John Copelyn
Hosken predicts withdrawal of French energy major and other international partners will delay schemes
05 August 2024 - 05:00
The withdrawal of French energy major TotalEnergies from gas field projects in SA was a “disaster” for the development of the block, Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) CEO John Copelyn has told the group’s shareholders, arguing that no industry has greater potential to grow the country’s economy than gas and oil.
Copelyn, who has been at the helm of HCI for 27 years, said in his letter to shareholders that the exit of TotalEnergies and other international partners would delay the projects...
