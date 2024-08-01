Corporates cut back on buying goods from high-carbon emitters
But Nedbank review finds smaller firms have not considered climate resilience or decarbonisation initiatives
01 August 2024 - 05:00
SA’s large corporates have started to limit their procurement of goods from high-carbon emitters, as companies, particularly exporters, become more aware of the threat posed by the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which is set to be implemented in the near future, says Nedbank.
The lender, however, cautioned that some entities had not fully grasped the importance of starting with a climate risk assessment to identify the impact of climate change on their business operations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.