WATCH: Electricity minister to review power prices over affordability

Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

31 July 2024 - 16:07
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 11 2023. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/REUTERS
Many South Africans are struggling to afford the high cost of electricity as they’ve had to endure years of steep price increases, eroding disposable income, especially for the poor.

According to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, his ministry is set to review power prices with regard to affordability.

Energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, who is following these developments, spoke to Business Day TV to unpack the details of the story.

