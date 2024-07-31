Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Many South Africans are struggling to afford the high cost of electricity as they’ve had to endure years of steep price increases, eroding disposable income, especially for the poor.
According to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, his ministry is set to review power prices with regard to affordability.
Energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, who is following these developments, spoke to Business Day TV to unpack the details of the story.
WATCH: Electricity minister to review power prices over affordability
Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus
