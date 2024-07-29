TotalEnergies exits its gas discoveries off SA’s south coast
TotalEnergies discovered two huge gas fields off SA in 2019 and 2020
29 July 2024 - 08:32
French energy major TotalEnergies has confirmed that it will walk away from gas discoveries off the south coast of SA, following weeks of speculation the company was looking at diverting most of its investment to Namibia, which has embraced gas and oil exploration.
“Following the decision of partner CNRI to withdraw from Block 11B/12B, TotalEnergies also announces its withdrawal from this block located off the south coast of SA, in which its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP SA holds a 45% stake,” the company said in a statement on Monday...
