Sasol’s Secunda plant gets emissions reprieve
But environment group warns deviation from established regulations opens door to other polluters seeking to avoid compliance
SA’s new forestry, fisheries & environment minister, Dion George, has confirmed an earlier decision by his predecessor to allow Sasol to deviate from established regulations when measuring sulphur dioxide emissions at its prized Secunda synfuels facility.
In April, former minister Barbara Creecy upheld the chemical and energy giant’s appeal against an earlier decision by the national air quality officer, allowing it to switch to a load-based limit for measuring its emissions rather than the concentration of particles as required by law. However, the decision was suspended pending a final determination of the appropriate concentration-based limits to be applied with the load-based limit...
