Sasol gets final go-ahead for Secunda emissions to be measured differently
The company says its appeal related to sulphur dioxide emissions from its Secunda steam plants has been successful
29 July 2024 - 08:06
Sasol has announced the successful conclusion of the decision by the environment minister of its appeal related to sulphur dioxide emissions generated from its Secunda steam plants.
This clears the way for the permitted sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions generated from the boilers at the Secunda operations’ steam plants to be regulated on an alternative emission load basis from April 1 2025 to end-March 2030...
