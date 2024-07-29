Red tape blamed for TotalEnergies’ exit from SA gas exploration
Blow to the industry, says African Energy Chamber after French energy major quits Brulpadda and Luiperd gas projects
29 July 2024 - 08:32
UPDATED 29 July 2024 - 23:04
The African Energy Chamber has expressed disappointment at French energy major TotalEnergies’ withdrawal from gas field projects in SA, attributing the decision to regulatory obstacles that hamper companies trying to develop energy-sector projects.
TotalEnergies, the operator of Block 11B/12B, where it made two gas discoveries, Brulpadda and Luiperd, said on Monday it was walking away from the $3bn project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.