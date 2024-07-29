Oando denies allegations of links to Maltese company
The Nigerian energy company says neither the company nor its executives own shares, investments or interests in Ras Hanzir Oil Terminal
29 July 2024 - 07:39
Nigerian energy company Oando says neither the company nor its executives own shares, investments or interests in Maltese company Ras Hanzir Oil Terminal.
Oando was responding to recent allegations on social and digital media, levelled against Oando of being a shareholder, and its principals of being board members, in the Maltese company that operates an oil storage and blending facility, and is purportedly responsible for importing adulterated petroleum products into Nigeria...
