Companies / Energy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Council notes risk to renewable energy investment pipeline

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus

24 July 2024 - 15:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Energy Council of SA says slow progress on grid development could stall the renewable energy investment pipeline. For more on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mr Price tightens its credit criteria
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Redefine warns Gauteng water outages are a risk ...
Companies / Property
3.
Guardrisk hunts for deals as Momentum rejigs ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN plans to increase network coverage through ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Competition watchdog asked to probe panel-beating ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.