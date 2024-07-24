Sasol appeals decision to set aside maximum gas price
Group says it hopes different court will rule in its favour
24 July 2024 - 13:46
Sasol has decided to appeal the decision of the Pretoria high court that set aside the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) approval of the group’s maximum gas prices for March 2014 to June 2023.
The group said that after considering the judgment it had decided to have another court listen to the matter, with the hope that a different court would rule in its favour...
