Sasol says operational performance has met forecast
Despite a slight improvement in Transnet rail performance, Sasol is still experiencing constraints on its supply chain
22 July 2024 - 09:39
Sasol’s operational performance across all segments consistently met market guidance in the year ended June, notwithstanding persistent macroeconomic volatility affecting profitability, the group said on Monday.
The energy business achieved operational improvements in mining, gas and Secunda Operations in the fourth quarter, but despite this and a strong rand oil price, the group continues to see the effects of lower diesel differentials and inflationary pressure on its liquid fuels segment...
