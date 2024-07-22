Sasol coal exports rise after ‘slight’ improvement at Transnet
22 July 2024 - 09:39
UPDATED 22 July 2024 - 22:52
Petrochemical company Sasol has reported higher coal exports in the year to end-June, partly due to better performance by Transnet Freight Rail (TFR).
The company, which has long been SA’s largest corporate taxpayer, said on Monday its coal export sales improved due to “slight” improvement by Transnet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.