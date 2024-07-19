Q&A: New gas aggregator company will enable large-scale investment
Firms forced to consider other options after Sasol stops supplying gas from Mozambique in 2026
19 July 2024 - 05:00
Amid a looming gas supply crisis that will hit users from mid-2026 when monopoly Sasol has indicated it will cease supply, SA’s industrial users of natural gas are moving forward with the establishment of a gas aggregator company.
This company aims to provide the basis for large-scale gas infrastructure investments and transactions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.