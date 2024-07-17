Companies / Energy

WATCH: Koeberg nuclear unit granted 20-year life extension

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus

17 July 2024 - 17:17
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS

The national nuclear regulator has approved Eskom’s request for a licence to extend the operating life of Koeberg nuclear power station unit 1 by 20 years until July 2044. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus.

