WATCH: Koeberg nuclear unit granted 20-year life extension

Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
The national nuclear regulator has approved Eskom’s request for a licence to extend the operating life of Koeberg nuclear power station unit 1 by 20 years until July 2044. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus.
