Seriti’s R4.8bn wind farm on track

Seriti Green’s R4.8bn wind farm in SA’s coal belt of Mpumalanga is on course to be completed by mid-2026, the company said.
The company, chaired by Mike Teke, said the first phase of the construction of the 155MW Ummbila Emoyeni wind energy facility is under way and will be completed by mid-July 2026.
Seriti Green, an outfit of coal major Seriti Resources, said that after completion the wind farm will be the largest of its kind in the country and will supply 75% of the power needs of Seriti’s coal mines.
“We are pleased and honoured to contribute to the country’s energy security through this project. It is a significant milestone for the group, and Seriti Green in particular, while representing the fulfilment of a commitment we made at the president’s investment conference,” Teke said. “About half of this infrastructure will be owned and maintained by Seriti Green, while the other half will form part of Eskom’s national grid.”
Seriti in 2022 completed the purchase of a 100% stake in Windlab SA through Seriti Green, as the group ramped up the development of its renewable energy business. Seriti Green is owned by a consortium of strategic shareholders, with Seriti Resources holding a 54.19% controlling interest and Venn Energy holding 15%, RMB 15.41% and Standard Bank 15.41%.
Teke said the 155MW project marks the first phase of a 900MW project which Seriti Green aims to build over the next three years at an estimated cost of R25bn.
Seriti Green’s CEO, Peter Venn, said the Seriti Group and ordinary citizens would benefit from this project.
“The country’s alternative energy space is ripe for diversification, and it is a great opportunity for SA companies to be part of the implementation of the just energy transition,” Venn said.
“We can no longer ignore the effects of climate change and we must not delay in ensuring we reduce carbon emissions, create jobs and improve the lives of citizens who have borne the brunt of energy constraints. Seriti Green is committed to this endeavour.”
June Davids, who represents the community, said the project was a plus for the area as it would create jobs and bring development. “We commit to working with the leadership of the project and will encourage our people to take advantage of what this project brings to the community.”
