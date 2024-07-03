SA trade authorities have given the green light for a 10% customs duty to be imposed on imported solar panels — bad news for households and businesses that want to make use of the renewable energy source. Jonathan Skeen, MD of Commerical SOLA spoke to Business Day TV about the move.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Trade authorities impose 10% duty on imported solar panels
Business Day TV spoke to Jonathan Skeen, MD of Commerical SOLA
SA trade authorities have given the green light for a 10% customs duty to be imposed on imported solar panels — bad news for households and businesses that want to make use of the renewable energy source. Jonathan Skeen, MD of Commerical SOLA spoke to Business Day TV about the move.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.