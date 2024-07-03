Companies / Energy

WATCH: Trade authorities impose 10% duty on imported solar panels

Business Day TV spoke to Jonathan Skeen, MD of Commerical SOLA

03 July 2024 - 14:47
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA trade authorities have given the green light for a 10% customs duty to be imposed on imported solar panels — bad news for households and businesses that want to make use of the renewable energy source. Jonathan Skeen, MD of Commerical SOLA spoke to Business Day TV about the move.

