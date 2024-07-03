Sasol warns of uncertain future for piped-gas market

Sasol’s natural gas business might be forced to refund its industrial clients after the Pretoria high court set aside National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) approval of the group’s maximum gas prices for March 2014 to June 2023.
The energy major, which has a monopoly in the sector, urged the court to ensure that if Nersa’s decision was deemed unlawful, the consequences of the ruling should apply prospectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.