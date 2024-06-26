Companies / Energy

WATCH: Financing SA’s grid expansion

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day companies and markets reporter Nompilo Goba

26 June 2024 - 15:29
26 June 2024
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s electricity grid is facing an ongoing capacity shortfall that threatens to stall its transition to renewable energy and economic growth.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day companies and markets reporter Nompilo Goba, and discussed the importance of increasing SA’s grid capacity and how best the government could finance the expansion.

