Sasol Oil gets almost R4bn in damages in dispute with Transnet
The court also ordered Transnet to pay interest of about R2.3bn to Sasol Oil
20 June 2024 - 09:20
The High Court has awarded Sasol Oil R3.9bn in damages plus interest of about R2.3bn, in Sasol Oil’s dispute with Transnet.
The legal action, which has been going on for years, relates to Transnet’s breach of its obligation to set pipeline tariffs for conveyance of crude oil in terms of a 1991 agreement...
