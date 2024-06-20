Sasol and TotalEnergies win R8.5bn damages order against Transnet
Court award deals cash-strapped SOE a potentially debilitating financial blow
20 June 2024 - 09:20
UPDATED 20 June 2024 - 20:42
Transnet has been dealt a potentially debilitating financial blow after the high court in Johannesburg ordered the cash-strapped freight and rail group to pay R8.5bn to energy majors Sasol and TotalEnergies in a long-running dispute about pipeline tariffs.
The legal battle was initiated by Sasol and TotalEnergies, seeking compensation from Transnet. The issue stemmed from Transnet’s breach of its obligation to set pipeline tariffs for conveyance of crude oil as outlined in a 1991 agreement. Transnet had been overcharging Sasol’s oil division for years...
