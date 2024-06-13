Discovery Green says businesses are ‘over-investing’ in solar
Electricity costs could be higher over the long term
13 June 2024 - 05:00
SA has seen a huge boom in renewable energy investment over the past two years, driven by fast-rising Eskom tariffs and record levels of load-shedding.
Much of this investment has gone to solar power, resulting in total installed solar capacity in SA nearly doubling last year. According to Eskom data SA had 5,200MW of private solar systems installed by end-2023...
