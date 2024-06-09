Sasol vows its new leadership will turn performance around
This comes after plunge in company’s market capitalisation and climate activists collapse AGM
09 June 2024 - 14:56
Petrochemical major Sasol has acknowledged the mounting concern of its shareholders at its share price collapse that wiped billions off its value.
The share price is down about 35% this year alone, wiping out about R42bn in market capitalisation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.