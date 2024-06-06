Sasol’s market cap retreats R42bn this year
Its position has been eroded by climate concerns, leadership limbo and weaker oil and chemical prices
06 June 2024 - 18:28
Sasol has witnessed a staggering erosion in investor equity so far in 2024, reflecting softer oil and chemical prices, in a company that is also grappling with shareholder pressure over carbon emissions.
On Thursday the share price picked up 1.49% to R120, valuing the company at about R77bn and paring losses so far this year to 35%. This is, however, way behind the top 40 index index, which is virtually flat. The drop since the start of the year has wiped about R42bn off the company’s market cap...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.