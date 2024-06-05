The rand is back under pressure due in part to weaker-than-expected first-quarter GDP
There may be merit in retaining parts of the act that are feasible and excising the rest
The ANC’s NWC’s recommendation for what is essentially a minority government may raise questions about policy paralysis
Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Elections 2024, with contributions by our colleagues at the Financial Mail
Asset manager Sygnia’s basic and headline earnings per share rise 9.7% to 100.7c
The think-tank has set out a policy agenda for the new government
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s chief economist, Isaah Mhlanga
The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted or proposed broad changes to fix problems after the episode
Interest in the competition keeps growing, with match attendance and viewership rising
Six-time MotoGP champion will join the Ducati works team on a two-year deal
Shell and its SA partner, Impact Oil and Gas, have lost their appeal over exploration rights off the Wild Coast. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why Shell lost its appeal over Wild Coast oil exploration
Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day
Shell and its SA partner, Impact Oil and Gas, have lost their appeal over exploration rights off the Wild Coast. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.