WATCH: Why Shell lost its appeal over Wild Coast oil exploration

Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day

05 June 2024 - 15:40
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MAY JAMES
Shell and its SA partner, Impact Oil and Gas, have lost their appeal over exploration rights off the Wild Coast. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day.

