Oando back in the black
The Nigerian energy group reported a profit for the 12 months ended December of N74.7bn after a loss of N81.2bn the previous year
03 June 2024 - 08:46
Nigerian energy group Oando, which was suspended by the JSE on April 2 for failing to submit its earnings reports on time, has released its 2023 annual financial statements, returning to a profit for the period.
The group reported profit after tax for the 12 months ended December 2023 of N74.7bn after a loss of N81.2bn the previous year. Turnover rose 71% to N3.4-trillion, the company said in a statement on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.