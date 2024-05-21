Companies / Energy

Dubai’s Alcazar Energy raises $490m for second fund

Second renewable energy fund backed by the US International Development Finance Corporation

21 May 2024 - 11:21
by Simon Jessop
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/nateemee
Picture: 123RF/nateemee

London — Dubai-based private energy firm Alcazar Energy said it has raised $490m for a second renewable energy fund backed by the US International Development Finance Corporation as it looks to build out utility scale projects in emerging markets.

Alcazar Energy Partners II was also backed by Austria’s development bank and several industrial groups, co-Founder Daniel Calderon told Reuters, and ended just shy of a $500m target despite a tough fund-raising environment.

The new backers join an existing group of leading investors including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and insurer Allianz, which signed up before the first close of the fund in 2022.

The second fund has already begun building a portfolio of assets in the western Balkans region, with two wind farms totalling 456MW,  part of fund strategy to develop more than 1.6GW  of clean energy across a range of markets.

Once operational, the fund’s investments are set to mitigate 3-million tonnes a year of greenhouse gas emissions, while generating enough electricity to power more than 300,000 households, Alcazar said.

The western Balkans is a particularly attractive as an investment destination as the region looks to wean itself off climate-damaging coal power and a reliance on fossil fuel imports from countries including Russia.

Economies not in the European Union are also being incentivised to cut their grid emissions to help exporters avoid taxes when they sell into the bloc, which is setting tougher rules based on the carbon content of some imports.

“If you reduce (use of fossil fuels) … and make it heavier on wind and heavier on solar, then you’re going to be helping the local economy in a big way,” Calderon said.

Reuters

Energy firms look beyond North Sea amid ‘harsh’ UK environment

The threat of more taxes could result in  a decline of domestic production and increased dependency on imports
Companies
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Murky amendments raise questions about draft energy law

Bill hands significant powers to energy minister and dispenses with transparency in unacceptable ways
Opinion
1 day ago

Industry leaders urge president to ‘find his pen’ and sign electricity bill

DA cautions that Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill may reduce powers of local governments
National
1 day ago

French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to build Ghana’s first nuclear power plant

The West African country’s deputy director for power says a decision on the winning contractor is expected by December
World
2 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Netcare laments ‘lost chance’ to listen to ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Balwin’s Gauteng sales plunge, with Western Cape ...
Companies / Property
3.
Top Anglo shareholder backs break-up plan as BHP ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Shell and partner ‘spent R1bn’ on Wild Coast ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Implats says R9bn BEE deal signals confidence in ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Energy firms look beyond North Sea amid ‘harsh’ UK environment

Companies / Energy

ALEXANDER PARKER: Murky amendments raise questions about draft energy law

Opinion / Columnists

Industry leaders urge president to ‘find his pen’ and sign electricity bill

National

French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to build Ghana’s first nuclear power ...

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Shell’s Wild Coast saga a litmus test

Opinion / Editorials

Trump win would usher in energy agency focus on oil, gas

World

BP to grow its network of service stations throughout South Africa

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.