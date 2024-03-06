Ruling ‘greenlights’ prosecution of Sasol Gas, says Competition Commission
Commission confirms that judgment paves the way for prosecution over excessive gas pricing
06 March 2024 - 13:51
A judgment delivered by the competition appeal court on Tuesday has “paved the way” for the Competition Commission to proceed with the prosecution of Sasol Gas before the Competition Tribunal over excessive gas pricing.
In response to the court’s decision, the commission said it also re-emphasised the authority’s mandate to investigate and prosecute excessive pricing complaints in the natural piped gas industry...
