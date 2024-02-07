Companies / Energy

WATCH: Green transition boosts demand for critical minerals

Business Day TV talks to Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa

07 February 2024 - 20:19
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB
The just energy transition has been a hot topic at the mining indaba, with mining players looking to take advantage of the growing demand for critical metals, which are found mainly in Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, about how these metals can contribute to the local energy transition.

