Ilitha fails in court bid to place gas importer Sunrise Energy under supervision
Judge rules minority shareholder provided no basis for contention importer will be unable to meet obligations
11 January 2024 - 05:00
Ilitha Group, a minority stakeholder in the Western Cape gas importer Sunrise Energy, has failed in a bid in the high court to place Sunrise under supervision, in a case that shows a deep divide between shareholders.
Sunrise holds a multiphase, 25-year construction licence granted by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.