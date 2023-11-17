Sasol AGM cancelled after disruption by protesters
Sasol faced much criticism before the AGM by some asset managers for what they say is a lack of progress by Sasol in achieving climate change targets
17 November 2023 - 13:07
Global energy and chemicals company Sasol had to cancel its AGM on Friday after the meeting was disrupted by protesters from the environmental activism movement Extinction Rebellion.
The meeting was already shaping up to be a challenging one for Sasol’s executive and board as the company faced much criticism before the AGM by some asset managers for what they believed to be a lack of progress by Sasol in achieving its climate change targets...
