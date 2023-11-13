Sasol chair Nkosi resigns to avoid possible conflict of interest
The chemicals and energy group said the executive quit over business ties despite concluding he would be able to comply with Companies Act rules
13 November 2023 - 09:22
Sasol chairperson Sipho Nkosi has resigned and left the chemicals and energy group on Friday after deciding some of his business interests might be seen as a possible conflict of interest with Sasol.
“Mr Nkosi came to the conclusion that, while he was comfortable that he would be able to comply with the conflict of interest requirements of the Companies Act and of the company, he was concerned that some of his business interests may be perceived to place him in conflict with the interests of Sasol,” the company, valued at about R142.4bn on the JSE, said in a brief statement on Monday...
