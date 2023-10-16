WATCH: Renergen’s share price recovers

Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Renergen has been facing a backlash on social media after questions raised by activist shareholder Albie Cilliers, which sent its share price falling.
It has since recovered after the natural gas and helium producer released a statement on Monday addressing investors’ concerns, which link the group to companies that were involved in state capture.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with CEO Stefano Marani
NEWS LEADER
