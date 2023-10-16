Renergen jumps as it laments ‘inappropriate’ response to activist shareholder
The share price of the natural gas and helium producer fell more than a quarter over the past week after Albie Cilliers raised several questions about the company
16 October 2023 - 10:37
The share price of natural gas and helium producer Renergen surged 25% in early trade on Monday after it issued a statement to answer some of the questions raised by activist shareholder Albie Cilliers and acknowledged that its initial response was “inappropriate” and that it needs to “do better”.
The share price of the company, valued at about R1.5bn on the JSE, fell more than a quarter over the past week after Cilliers asked if the company was being honest with investors...
