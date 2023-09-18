Greenpeace blocks gas storage unit from French port

Greenpeace environmental activists on kayaks write "gas kills" on a LNG processing terminal set to be operated by Total Energies in Le Havre port, France, September 18, 2023. Picture: Picture: Jean Nicholas Guillo/Greenpeace via REUTERS
Paris — A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage regasification unit arrived in western France on Monday, a TotalEnergies spokesperson said, as activist group Greenpeace tried to prevent it from entering port.
Demand for LNG in Europe has grown in the wake of the war in Ukraine, with France relying on its four LNG terminals to replace Russian gas imports and help supply neighbours such as Germany.
The Cape Ann tanker, which holds the new unit, arrived at Le Havre port on Monday, ship tracking data showed. However, environmental group Greenpeace blocked the tanker’s course in protest at what they say is a contradiction between the new terminal and a government pledge in 2022 to make France the first major nation to phase out fossil fuels, a media release from the group said.
“This terminal must not be commissioned and the government must abandon all new fossil infrastructure projects and any plans to extend existing infrastructure,” Helene Bourges, head of Greenpeace France’s fossil fuel campaign, said.
Activists in kayaks blocked the passage to the port entrance and painted “gas kills” on the side of the tanker, Greenpeace said, adding that members of the group Scientists in Rebellion were also present and supporting the action.
A TotalEnergies spokesperson said the company respects the right to demonstrate. However, they added that it “deplores any form of violence, whether verbal, physical or material”, saying that the safety of both the sailors and the activists was their priority.
The gas infrastructure installed at Le Havre is expected to be in operation for five years and can process 5-billion cubic metres of LNG a year, the spokesperson said.
Alex Froley, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS, said the floating storage regasification unit will be tied into local gas networks before it is ready to start delivering the fuel onshore. He added that the gas supply situation looks “very comfortable”, with strong onshore gas storage levels in Europe, and warm weather keeping heating demand low.
Greenpeace blocks gas storage unit from French port
Environmental group wants the government to abandon all new fossil fuel infrastructure projects
Paris — A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage regasification unit arrived in western France on Monday, a TotalEnergies spokesperson said, as activist group Greenpeace tried to prevent it from entering port.
Demand for LNG in Europe has grown in the wake of the war in Ukraine, with France relying on its four LNG terminals to replace Russian gas imports and help supply neighbours such as Germany.
The Cape Ann tanker, which holds the new unit, arrived at Le Havre port on Monday, ship tracking data showed. However, environmental group Greenpeace blocked the tanker’s course in protest at what they say is a contradiction between the new terminal and a government pledge in 2022 to make France the first major nation to phase out fossil fuels, a media release from the group said.
“This terminal must not be commissioned and the government must abandon all new fossil infrastructure projects and any plans to extend existing infrastructure,” Helene Bourges, head of Greenpeace France’s fossil fuel campaign, said.
Activists in kayaks blocked the passage to the port entrance and painted “gas kills” on the side of the tanker, Greenpeace said, adding that members of the group Scientists in Rebellion were also present and supporting the action.
A TotalEnergies spokesperson said the company respects the right to demonstrate. However, they added that it “deplores any form of violence, whether verbal, physical or material”, saying that the safety of both the sailors and the activists was their priority.
The gas infrastructure installed at Le Havre is expected to be in operation for five years and can process 5-billion cubic metres of LNG a year, the spokesperson said.
Alex Froley, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS, said the floating storage regasification unit will be tied into local gas networks before it is ready to start delivering the fuel onshore. He added that the gas supply situation looks “very comfortable”, with strong onshore gas storage levels in Europe, and warm weather keeping heating demand low.
Reuters
European airlines in pickle over ‘greenhushing’ cases
Amazon nations rejoice after Ecuador’s Amazon oil drilling ban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.