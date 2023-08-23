Sasol has posted a 65% slide in earnings before interest and tax and has lowered its final dividend by 32%. The energy and chemicals business had to shoulder asset writedowns during its annual period, and contend with a softer Brent crude oil price. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with group CEO Fleetwood Grobler.
WATCH: Sasol lowers dividend after R37bn asset writedown
Business Day TV speaks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
