WATCH: Sasol lowers dividend after R37bn asset writedown

23 August 2023 - 20:31
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Sasol has posted a 65% slide in earnings before interest and tax and has lowered its final dividend by 32%. The energy and chemicals business had to shoulder asset writedowns during its annual period, and contend with a softer Brent crude oil price. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with group CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
