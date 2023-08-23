Sasol cuts dividend after R37bn asset writedown
The energy and chemicals business says ‘the volatile global economic landscape and underperformance of SOEs’ weighed on its results
23 August 2023 - 10:36
Energy and chemicals business Sasol reported a 65% drop in earnings for the year to end-June after writing down about R37bn on some of its units in SA and China.
The group’s earnings before interest and tax (ebit) for the year was R21.5bn, compared with R61bn in the previous year. This was mainly due to impairments, but cost inflation and a softening of the Brent crude oil price also played a role...
