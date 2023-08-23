Sasol confident of merits of its appeal over pollution measure
CEO Fleetwood Grobler says failure could lead — in a worst-case scenario — to a phased shutdown of Secunda plant
23 August 2023 - 10:36
UPDATED 23 August 2023 - 23:09
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler says a worst-case scenario, if the company loses an appeal against the government’s decision to reject its proposed approach to pollution measurement, could be a phased shutdown of the Secunda plant.
In July, SA’s national air quality officer, who oversees the enforcement of the Air Quality Act, rejected Sasol’s request to measure sulphur dioxide emissions from its Secunda boiler plant by rate or load of emission rather than the concentration of particles...
