WATCH: How wind power is faring in SA’s energy mix
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Resources
19 July 2023 - 20:41
Picture: 123RF
As SA’s energy crisis intensifies calls are growing among experts for a greener energy mix. Business Day TV spoke to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Resources, for more detail on the wind power space.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How wind power is faring in SA’s energy mix
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Resources
As SA’s energy crisis intensifies calls are growing among experts for a greener energy mix. Business Day TV spoke to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Resources, for more detail on the wind power space.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
SA’s renewable power push stumbles as projects fail
R25m wind farm in non-payment dispute
Transnet woes derail coal exporters’ chances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.