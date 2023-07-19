Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How wind power is faring in SA’s energy mix

Business Day TV speaks to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Resources

19 July 2023 - 20:41
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

As SA’s energy crisis intensifies calls are growing among experts for a greener energy mix. Business Day TV spoke to Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Resources, for more detail on the wind power space.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Pick n Pay expects to fall into first half-loss
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Super Group buys UK logistics firm Amco for R700m
Companies
3.
Pick n Pay chair criticises race-based laws
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Independent Media to cut at least 40% of jobs
Companies
5.
Funders approve temporary relief measure for ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

SA’s renewable power push stumbles as projects fail

National

R25m wind farm in non-payment dispute

National

Transnet woes derail coal exporters’ chances

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.