Competition authority to prosecute Sasol for gas price gouging
Sasol is the monopoly supplier of SA’s natural gas, which it sources from its Pande and Temane gas fields in Mozambique
11 July 2023 - 15:36
UPDATED 11 July 2023 - 16:14
Sasol extracted markups of up to 72% on natural gas over a period of almost 10-years, the Competition Commission said on Tuesday.
The finding came from an investigation launched by the commission after it received three complaints against Sasol Gas in 2022...
