Q&A: Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, talks about setting up wind farms

The company expects project to come online in the second half of 2025

06 April 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

While SA experiences a desperate need for new generation capacity, not a single new megawatt from wind farms was connected to the grid in 2022.

Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, the company building Mpumalanga’s first wind farm, says the lack of new wind energy coming online can largely be attributed to the lengthy pause in bidding windows for the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) between 2015 and 2021, which damaged investor perceptions about the local renewable energy market...

