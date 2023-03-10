RFP | DMRE opens Battery Energy Storage Capacity Bid Window

Some market participants are betting the sudden financial shock could cause the US Fed to pause interest-rate hikes
Basic income grant as envisaged by Institute for Economic Justice would be a cure worse than the disease itself
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The insurance and investment group declared a final dividend of 51 cents per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76 cents
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The nuclear-powered submarine programme will start with a A$6bn investment to expand a major base and Australia’s submarine shipyards
It is Cricket SA, not the ICC, that has allowed the sparse and poorly timed schedule to prevail
Ballet, Afro-jazz, pop, or art? It’s all here
The department of mineral resources & energy (the department) invites interested parties to register prospective bids under the Battery Energy Storage Capacity Bid Window of the Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (Battery Energy Storage IPPPP), tender no: DMRE/028/2022/23.
The new generation capacity to be produced from this Bid Window is 513MW.
Before accessing the request for proposal (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R25,000 per project and complete the online electronic registration form.
The department will communicate only with prospective bidders who have completed the electronic registration form and paid the required document fee, thereafter the RFP will be available for download.
The RFP was available for download online since March 7 2023.
The required document fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer (EFT). Details on payments, such as banking details and payment reference numbers, can be obtained from query@ipp-storage.co.za.
The required document fee is payable into the following bank account:
Bank: NedbankAccount name: GTAC-IPPAccount type: CurrentAccount number: 1068872608Branch: Corporate Client Services, JohannesburgBranch code: 198765Swift code: NEDSZAJJ
Please note: The prospective bidder's company name must be used as the payment reference.
The last date to register a project for participation in this bid window is about 20 business days before the bid submission date. The exact date will be communicated on the IPP website. Please note that confirmation of the payment of the document fee does not constitute the registration of a project. Prospective bidders must follow the online project registration process detailed in the RFP and which will also be communicated before the last day of registration.
Bid submission is scheduled for July 5 2023 and closes at 5pm.
Bids must be delivered to:
Departments IPP Office, Building 9, Bylsbridge Office Park, Corner Olievenhoutbosch Street and Jean Avenue, Centurion, Pretoria.
The department will also be hosting a virtual bidders’ conference with prospective bidders before the bid submission date, which will be publicised on www.ipp-storage.co.za.
Enquiries should be emailed to the project officer at query@ipp-storage.co.za.
This article was sponsored by the department of mineral resources & energy.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
RFP | DMRE opens Battery Energy Storage Capacity Bid Window
The bid submission date is scheduled for July 5 2023 and closes at 5pm
The department of mineral resources & energy (the department) invites interested parties to register prospective bids under the Battery Energy Storage Capacity Bid Window of the Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (Battery Energy Storage IPPPP), tender no: DMRE/028/2022/23.
The new generation capacity to be produced from this Bid Window is 513MW.
Before accessing the request for proposal (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R25,000 per project and complete the online electronic registration form.
The department will communicate only with prospective bidders who have completed the electronic registration form and paid the required document fee, thereafter the RFP will be available for download.
The RFP was available for download online since March 7 2023.
The required document fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer (EFT). Details on payments, such as banking details and payment reference numbers, can be obtained from query@ipp-storage.co.za.
The required document fee is payable into the following bank account:
Bank: Nedbank
Account name: GTAC-IPP
Account type: Current
Account number: 1068872608
Branch: Corporate Client Services, Johannesburg
Branch code: 198765
Swift code: NEDSZAJJ
Please note: The prospective bidder's company name must be used as the payment reference.
The last date to register a project for participation in this bid window is about 20 business days before the bid submission date. The exact date will be communicated on the IPP website. Please note that confirmation of the payment of the document fee does not constitute the registration of a project. Prospective bidders must follow the online project registration process detailed in the RFP and which will also be communicated before the last day of registration.
Bid submission is scheduled for July 5 2023 and closes at 5pm.
Bids must be delivered to:
Departments IPP Office,
Building 9,
Bylsbridge Office Park,
Corner Olievenhoutbosch Street and Jean Avenue,
Centurion,
Pretoria.
The department will also be hosting a virtual bidders’ conference with prospective bidders before the bid submission date, which will be publicised on www.ipp-storage.co.za.
Enquiries should be emailed to the project officer at query@ipp-storage.co.za.
This article was sponsored by the department of mineral resources & energy.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.