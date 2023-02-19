Adani green investors wake up to web full of red flags

Business Day TV spoke to hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Corruption-buster Martha Ngoye will apply for certification and enforcement of her arbitration award
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Tech group being bought by consortium of empowerment shareholders THAM Investments and DY Investments
Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Data shows that some of the engine rooms of the global economy face catastrophic hazards such as rising sea levels, river flooding and wildfires
Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
Financing arrangements across the Adani conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG (environmental, social and governance) markets as investors wake up to a new risk.
Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire holding of shares in Adani Green Energy, the renewables part of the empire, amid concerns that it might inadvertently have helped finance some of the world’s most polluting activities via the stake. A February 10 public filing has since made clear that Adani is using stock from its Green companies as collateral in a credit facility that is helping to finance the Carmichael coal mine in Australia, via Adani Enterprises...
