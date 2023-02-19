Companies / Energy

Adani green investors wake up to web full of red flags

20 February 2023 - 17:25 Greg Ritchie

Financing arrangements across the Adani conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG (environmental, social and governance) markets as investors wake up to a new risk.            

Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire holding of shares in Adani Green Energy, the renewables part of the empire, amid concerns that it might inadvertently have helped finance some of the world’s most polluting activities via the stake. A February 10 public filing has since made clear that Adani is using stock from its Green companies as collateral in a credit facility that is helping to finance the Carmichael coal mine in Australia, via Adani Enterprises...

