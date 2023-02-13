Companies / Energy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Ellies shines light on new business model for solar products

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza

13 February 2023 - 16:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DIYANA DIMITROVA
Picture: 123RF/DIYANA DIMITROVA

South Africans are looking for alternative energy sources as load-shedding reaches record levels, and Ellies could benefit from this as it refines its product mix to meet demand.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza about Ellies’ plans to lure customers.

South Africans are looking for alternative energy sources as load-shedding reaches record levels and Ellies could benefit from this as it refines its product mix to meet demand. Business Day TV spoke to Business Writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza, about Ellies' plans to lure customers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Decision to strip ZAR X of its licence ‘not taken ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Air Liquide invests R3.5bn in its SA operations
Companies / Industrials
3.
India’s ICICI Bank wraps up its operations in SA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Attacq in R2.8bn deal with the Government ...
Companies / Property
5.
Decision to strip ZAR X of its licence ‘not taken ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Ellies considers solar deals to lure customers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.