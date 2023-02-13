Outlook for inflation and interest rates worsens as currency dips
South Africans are looking for alternative energy sources as load-shedding reaches record levels, and Ellies could benefit from this as it refines its product mix to meet demand.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza about Ellies’ plans to lure customers.
WATCH: Ellies shines light on new business model for solar products
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza
South Africans are looking for alternative energy sources as load-shedding reaches record levels, and Ellies could benefit from this as it refines its product mix to meet demand.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza about Ellies’ plans to lure customers.
