Engen and Vivo announce merger

09 February 2023 - 19:48 Mudiwa Gavaza

Engen is set to become a much larger regional energy player as it announced plans to merge its African operations with those of UK-based Vivo Energy to create one of the continent’s largest energy distribution companies.

Oil and gas companies have been in a strong position over the past year, boosted by rocketing fuel prices driven by supply chain disruptions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. ..

