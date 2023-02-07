Sasol flags mixed results as operational challenges offset upsides

The strong US jobs report raises the possibility that the Fed will need to hike interest rates to a higher level than policymakers previously expected
We need adults in the room who are pragmatic and not willing to put impact ahead of ideology
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
Indian parliament has been adjourned for three days
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
Sasol flagged a mixed set of results as weaker global economic growth, lower chemical prices and higher energy costs offset benefits from the stronger oil price, refining margins and the weaker exchange rate.
The chemicals and energy group noted in its trading statement for the six months end-December that earnings per share (EPS) could decline up to 0-10% between R21.55-R23.98...
