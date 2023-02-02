TotalEnergies pulls foreign staff out of Iraq after failure of high-level talks

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Parliament’s home affairs committee is weighing up whether parliament should have a role in the appointment of a panel to probe electoral reform
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
As expected, policymakers raise the benchmark rate to 2.5%, the highest since 2008
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Dubai/London — French oil major TotalEnergies is pulling its foreign staff from Iraq as it struggles to resolve challenges with Baghdad over a $27bn cluster of major energy projects, three sources told Reuters.
Foreign staff have left the country while TotalEnergies has asked local employees to work from home, according to one of the sources. The news was first reported by Iraq Oil Report.
TotalEnergies declined to comment, while Iraq’s oil ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It is unclear if the withdrawal is simply a negotiating tactic, member of Iraqi parliament Mustafa Jabbar Sanad wrote in a Twitter post on January 30.
Iraq’s demand for a 40% share in the project is a key sticking point for the long-delayed deal, while TotalEnergies wants a majority stake, three sources said.
The disagreement caused a meeting last week between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, who took office last October, and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne to turn sour, one of the sources said.
Baghdad cannot cancel the previous government’s decision to demand 40%, two sources said, as this would be seen as giving away Iraq’s rights.
ExxonMobil, Shell and BP have all sought to scale back their operations in Iraq in recent years, contributing to a stagnation in Iraq’s oil production.
TotalEnergies rekindled hopes for the sector in 2021 when it signed a deal with Baghdad to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10bn in southern Iraq over 25 years.
Iraq’s oil production capacity has grown to about 5-million barrels per day from 3-million bpd in recent years. Yet at one time there had been hopes of rivalling top producer Saudi Arabia with its output of 12-million bpd, or more than a tenth of global demand.
The deal with TotalEnergies has stalled, however, amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over its terms, which have not been made public, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters early in 2022.
Iraq remains optimistic that the deal just needs time. The head of Iraq’s Basra Oil Company said on Wednesday that he expects Qatar to acquire a 20-25% stake in the project and that the deal would be activated within three months.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TotalEnergies pulls foreign staff out of Iraq after failure of high-level talks
Dubai/London — French oil major TotalEnergies is pulling its foreign staff from Iraq as it struggles to resolve challenges with Baghdad over a $27bn cluster of major energy projects, three sources told Reuters.
Foreign staff have left the country while TotalEnergies has asked local employees to work from home, according to one of the sources. The news was first reported by Iraq Oil Report.
TotalEnergies declined to comment, while Iraq’s oil ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It is unclear if the withdrawal is simply a negotiating tactic, member of Iraqi parliament Mustafa Jabbar Sanad wrote in a Twitter post on January 30.
Iraq’s demand for a 40% share in the project is a key sticking point for the long-delayed deal, while TotalEnergies wants a majority stake, three sources said.
The disagreement caused a meeting last week between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, who took office last October, and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne to turn sour, one of the sources said.
Baghdad cannot cancel the previous government’s decision to demand 40%, two sources said, as this would be seen as giving away Iraq’s rights.
ExxonMobil, Shell and BP have all sought to scale back their operations in Iraq in recent years, contributing to a stagnation in Iraq’s oil production.
TotalEnergies rekindled hopes for the sector in 2021 when it signed a deal with Baghdad to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10bn in southern Iraq over 25 years.
Iraq’s oil production capacity has grown to about 5-million barrels per day from 3-million bpd in recent years. Yet at one time there had been hopes of rivalling top producer Saudi Arabia with its output of 12-million bpd, or more than a tenth of global demand.
The deal with TotalEnergies has stalled, however, amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over its terms, which have not been made public, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters early in 2022.
Iraq remains optimistic that the deal just needs time. The head of Iraq’s Basra Oil Company said on Wednesday that he expects Qatar to acquire a 20-25% stake in the project and that the deal would be activated within three months.
Reuters
Ugandan government silences activists critical of controversial oil pipeline
BP says hydrogen will have a starring role in cutting of carbon emissions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kaap Agri looks into more solar as load-shedding intensifies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.