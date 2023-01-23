Renergen starts liquid helium production

Signs of inflation softening, falls in commodity prices and the easing of China’s Covid restrictions have raised hopes that a global economic downturn may not be as severe as feared
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
If approval is granted, Karpowership could deliver electricity 14-15 months
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
President of Britain’s National Farmers’ Union says she is ‘slightly baffled’ by the comments, noting farmers and growers were facing unprecedented hikes in production costs
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
The Labour Party says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is too weak to sack fellow Conservative Party MP Zahawi
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
The Central Energy Fund predicts petrol will increase 25c/l
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen is now producing liquid helium at its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State.
Stefano Marani, CEO of the company valued at R3.46bn on the JSE, called it a “truly spectacular achievement” and a “major and critical milestone” in a brief statement on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Renergen starts liquid helium production
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen is now producing liquid helium at its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State.
Stefano Marani, CEO of the company valued at R3.46bn on the JSE, called it a “truly spectacular achievement” and a “major and critical milestone” in a brief statement on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.