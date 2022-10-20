×

Sasol declares force majeure amid Transnet strike

The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports

20 October 2022 - 08:34 Nico Gous

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has declared a force majeure amid the strike at state-owned ports and railway operator Transnet as it hampers the movement of certain feedstocks and products between its operations in the interior and the Durban and Richards Bay ports.

“As a result, Sasol has declared force majeure on the local supply and export of certain chemical products. Production rates at selected plants in Secunda and Sasolburg have been impacted,” the company said on Thursday in a production update for the three months end-September...

