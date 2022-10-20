Prices face downward pressure from growth concerns, a stronger dollar and rising US yields, while upward pressure is coming from Opec+ cuts and EU sanctions on Russia
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
Chemicals and energy group Sasol has declared a force majeure amid the strike at state-owned ports and railway operator Transnet as it hampers the movement of certain feedstocks and products between its operations in the interior and the Durban and Richards Bay ports.
“As a result, Sasol has declared force majeure on the local supply and export of certain chemical products. Production rates at selected plants in Secunda and Sasolburg have been impacted,” the company said on Thursday in a production update for the three months end-September...
Sasol declares force majeure amid Transnet strike
