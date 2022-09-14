DMRE: Amendments to request for proposals under bid window 6 of the REIPPPP

Request for proposals under bid window 6 of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme (REIPPPP)

Tender no: DMRE/001/2022/23

The department of mineral resources & energy (“the department”) hereby provides notice of the following amendments to the request for proposals (RFP), issued on April 6 2022, under bid window 6 of the REIPPPP (“the programme”).

The amendments are:

The new generation capacity to be procured from this bid window has been increased to 4,200MW, made up of 3,200MW wind energy resources and 1,000MW solar photovoltaic energy resources;

The bid submission date has been extended accordingly to October 3 2022; and

The last date to register for participation in this bid window has been extended to September 23 2022.

The department invites prospective bidders to submit proposals taking into consideration the above amendments.

Before accessing the request for proposals (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R25,000 per prospective project and to complete an electronic registration form online at ipp-renewables.co.za

The department will communicate only with prospective bidders that have completed the electronic registration form and have paid the required document fee.

Bidders that have already registered and paid the non-refundable documentation fee are not required to re-register.

New prospective bidders are required to register.

Registration for new prospective bidders

The RFP is available for download online to all new prospective bidders after confirmation of payment of the required documentation fee.

The required document fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer into the following bank account:

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: GTAC-IPP

Account type: Current

Current Account number : 1068872608

Branch: Corporate Client Services, Johannesburg

Branch code: 198765

198765 Swift code: NEDSZAJJ

NB: The prospective bidder company name must be used as the payment reference.

Bid submission

The closing date for bid submissions is October 3 2022 at 5pm.

Delivery of bids must be made at the department's IPP Office: Building 9, Byls Bridge Office Park, Corner Olievenhoutbosch Street and Jean Avenue, Centurion, Pretoria.

Enquiries should be directed to the project officer by way of email addressed to query@ipp-renewables.co.za

